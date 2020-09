Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova has advanced in straight sets at the U.S. Open

Pliskova surged ahead of Anhelina Kalinina 4-1 in the opening set, lost three games in a row, then took the last eight for a 6-4, 6-0 victory. She had a 26-7 edge in winners

Pliskova is ranked third in the world but has the top seed in New York.