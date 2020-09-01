Uruguay's Peñarol fires coach Diego Forlán

Left Menu
Diego Forlán says he has been fired as coach of Uruguayan club Peñarol. The former Atletico Madrid and Manchester United player took the job in February but leaves amid a poor campaign in the local championship. His last match with Peñarol was Sunday's 2-0 loss to league leader Montevideo Wanderers. Forlán, who retired from professional soccer in 2018, had his first coaching job at his boyhood club Peñarol.

PTI | Montevideo | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:54 IST
Diego Forlán says he has been fired as coach of Uruguayan club Peñarol. The former Atletico Madrid and Manchester United player took the job in February but leaves amid a poor campaign in the local championship.

His last match with Peñarol was Sunday's 2-0 loss to league leader Montevideo Wanderers. Forlán, who retired from professional soccer in 2018, had his first coaching job at his boyhood club Peñarol. He guided the team to four wins from 11 games. The team is in the middle of the Uruguayan championship standings with only six rounds remaining.

“I have to leave Peñarol, but beforehand I want to write a few words of gratitude,” Forlán said in his social media channels. “I have no reproaches, this is soccer.” The ex-Uruguay international played 31 matches for Peñarol between 2015 and 2016, and scored eight goals. His father, Pablo Forlán, played for the team in its golden age 50 years ago. Peñarol issued a statement on Twitter thanking Forlán for his professional and human contribution to the team.

