Left Menu
Development News Edition

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:47 IST
What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died. The 33-year-old returned to the country last week from the UAE, where the league will begin on September 19. In his first statement since landing in the country, Raina, however, did not say that the attack, allegedly a case of robbery, was the reason why he came back. "What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said. Raina's relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district. "Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added, tagging Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar, 58, suffered head injuries in the attack and died on the same night. Four other members of the family were also injured in the attack. Kaushal Kumar, 32, the elder son of Ashok, died on Monday night at a private hospital. Police said Ashok's wife and Raina's aunt Asha Devi is still critical, while his second son, Apin, 28, is out of danger.

"The second son has undergone surgery for an injury to his jaw," Khurana said. Ashok's mother Satya Devi, 80, has already been discharged from hospital.

Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, alongside former India captain and close friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His departure from the IPL triggered intense speculation on the possible reasons behind it.

Franchise owner and former BCCI President N Srinivasan, who seemed to be upset with the batsman in his early statements, later said that the team will stand by the all-rounder. Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for India..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal invites US business to take bilateral trade to greater heights

The Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal has invited the US business and industry to work with their Indian counterparts to take the bilateral trade to greater heights. Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum USISPF ...

Data on economy reveals devastation began much before COVID-19: CPI-M

The CPIM on Tuesday claimed that the latest official data on the Indian economy has revealed the total devastation that had begun much before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Asserting that close to 24 per cent contract...

IT Minister Prasad writes to Zuckerberg; accuses Facebook employees of abusing PM

Amid a political row over Facebook India executives alleged bias towards BJP, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday wrote to Mark Zuckerberg accusing the social media platforms employees of supporting people from a political predisposi...

Reports: Chiefs' Reid, Veach agree to 6-year extensions

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach agreed to terms on six-year contract extensions through the 2025 season, multiple media outlets reported. Financial terms were not disclosed.The reported deals are the lates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020