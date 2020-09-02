Left Menu
Gordon's Super Bowl LIII ring auctioned off for $138K

The ban shelved the troubled wide receiver for the playoffs, including the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Gordon finished the 2018 regular season with 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots, including Tom Brady's 500th career TD pass on Oct. 4.

Gordon finished the 2018 regular season with 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots, including Tom Brady's 500th career TD pass on Oct. 4. The team rewarded Gordon with a ring, which has now been sold through Heritage Auctions. Gordon started the 2018 season in Cleveland, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass before being dealt to New England after one game. The Browns selected Gordon in the second round of the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft.

Heritage promoted Gordon's ring as "the sixth and final Patriots ring of the Brady era." Also during the auction, a Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $420,000 and a Mickey Mantle 1958 World Series bat brought $288,000.

Gordon, in the midst of his sixth NFL suspension for a drug violation, hopes to return to action this year. Gordon, 29, received his latest punishment, an indefinite ban, in mid-December for violating league policies prohibiting performance-enhancing drugs and "substances of abuse."

Gordon was reinstated in August 2019 and started that season with the Patriots. After making 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games for New England, he was waived. He was then claimed by the Seattle Seahawks, and he caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games before his season was cut short by the latest suspension.

Should he be reinstated by the league, he would be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

