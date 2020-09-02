Left Menu
Sumit Nagal becomes first Indian since 2013 to enter second round of Grand Slam singles event

Sumit Nagal on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing US Open.

ANI | New York | Updated: 02-09-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 00:44 IST
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Sumit Nagal on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing US Open. Nagal defeated Bradley Klahn of USA 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the US Open to progress further into the tournament.

With this result, the 23-year-old Nagal has become the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the last seven years. In 2013, Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.

Nagal came out all guns blazing in the first two sets of the match against Klahn as he registered comprehensive wins of 6-1, 6-3. However, in the third set, Klahn came back to defeat Nagal and the match was poised for an intense finish.

Nagal, once again rose to the top in the fourth set and he gained a 5-0 lead in the set. Klahn was able to win one game, but in the end, Nagal wrapped up the match in a comprehensive fashion. Nagal, who is the world number 122 will now face either Austria's Dominic Thiem or Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round of the US Open. (ANI)

