Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers stave off elimination with OT goal against Islanders

Giroux recorded his first goal of the postseason with 4:15 left, when he stuck his stick out and redirected a slap shot from Phillipe Myers. The Flyers took the lead 2:23 later following a 2-on-1 that ended when van Riemsdyk took a pass from Laughton and fired a shot off Varlamov's glove.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:12 IST
Flyers stave off elimination with OT goal against Islanders

Scott Laughton scored with 7:40 left in overtime Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals by edging the New York Islanders, 4-3, in Game 5 in Toronto. Laughton redirected a slap shot by Ivan Provorov to cap a frantic final 20 or so minutes of hockey in which the Islanders scored twice late in the third to force overtime before both teams traded prime chances in the overtime.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night. Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk and Matt Niskanen also scored for the top-seeded Flyers, who are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since they made the Stanley Cup Finals in 2010. Goalie Carter Hart made 29 saves.

Josh Bailey scored in the first while Brock Nelson and Derick Brassard scored 93 seconds apart late in the third for the Islanders, who haven't been to the conference finals since they made the Wales Conference finals in 1993. Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 28 saves. Bailey opened the scoring 1:20 into the second following a frantic sequence in the Philadelphia crease. Bailey's shot squirted past Hart as the goalie was flattened in the crease by a trio of colliding players -- teammates Provorov and Tyler Pitlick and Islanders center Mathew Barzal, who was in between the Flyers players and was hanging on to the top of the net as the puck crossed the red line.

The Flyers tied the score and took the lead in a span of fewer than three minutes late in the period. Giroux recorded his first goal of the postseason with 4:15 left, when he stuck his stick out and redirected a slap shot from Phillipe Myers.

The Flyers took the lead 2:23 later following a 2-on-1 that ended when van Riemsdyk took a pass from Laughton and fired a shot off Varlamov's glove. The Flyers went ahead by two goals 4:32 into the third when Niskanen's slap shot from the faceoff circle went under Varlamov's stick hand.

The Islanders mounted their comeback without Barzal, who left with 4:47 remaining after Giroux accidentally hit him in the face with his stick. Nelson closed the gap to a goal by scoring with 4:14 left before Cal Clutterbuck tucked a pass around the net to Brassard, whose backhand beat Hart with 2:41 to go. Kevin Hayes almost scored for the Flyers 1:11 into overtime. Devon Toews nearly won it for the Islanders a mere 25 seconds later and Hart turned back a shot by Nelson with 15:45 left.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Hafeez, Riaz star as Pakistan defeat England in third T20I

Mohammad Hafeezs 86-run knock and Wahab Riazs two-wicket haul helped Pakistan defeat England by five runs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series here at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium. With this win, Pakistan levelled the ...

Joe Biden wishes members of Jain faith on Paryushan, Das Lakshan

US Democratic Partys presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Tuesday wished members of the Jain faith on Paryushan and Das Lakshan festival. Jill Biden Joes wife and I send our best wishes to members of the Jain faith concluding...

Improve communication and leadership skills online with Toastmasters

Pune Maharashtra September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The pandemic has impelled a shift in the way people used to work and learn. With the majority working from home, it has become critical to acquire skill sets in communication and leadership...

Indian social enterprises make headway at the Singapore International Foundation's (SIF) Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) programme

Singapore, September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The Singapore International Foundations SIF Young Social Entrepreneurs YSE programme kicked off its 2020 edition as a digital experience, undeterred by restrictions imposed by the pandemic to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020