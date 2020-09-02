Pakistan signs off tour of England with series-tying T20 win

Left Menu
Pakistan signed off its cricket tour of England with a five-run win in their third and final Twenty20 international to draw the series 1-1 on, with veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez setting up victory with a 52-ball 86.

Pakistan signed off its cricket tour of England with a five-run win in their third and final Twenty20 international to draw the series 1-1 on, with veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez setting up victory with a 52-ball 86. The 39-year-old Hafeez tied his best T20 score — in his 94th match in the format — to help Pakistan to 190-4 after being put into bat. Key to the innings was Hafeez's 100-run partnership for the third wicket with 19-year-old Haider Ali, who hit 54 on his T20 debut.

Moeen Ali starred in England's reply with 61 off 33 balls, but was one of two wickets to fall in a superb next-to-last over bowled by Wahab Riaz (2-26). England needed 12 off the final two balls and although Tom Curran struck a six off the first, he swung and missed off the last delivery of the innings by Haris Rauf to leave the hosts on 185-8.

It was Pakistan's first win of the tour in its last game and gives the team something to show from a month-long trip which its players spent in an isolated environment, mostly in a hotel. Pakistan lost a weather-hit test series 1-0. AP BS BS

