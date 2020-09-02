Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serena Williams wins 1st-round match at US Open

She's seeded No. 3 and hoping to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Wild card J.J. Wolf pulled off an upset at the U.S. Open, beating 29th-seeded Guido Pella 6-2, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:31 IST
Serena Williams wins 1st-round match at US Open
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Serena Williams began her latest attempt to win a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy by beating Kristie Ahn in the first round at the U.S. Open. The two Americans split the first 10 games before Williams pulled away to win 7-5, 6-3. The victory was her 102nd at the tournament, breaking the tie she held with Chris Evert for the most by a woman in the Open era.

Williams hit 13 aces and lost only six points on her first serve. Williams, who turns 39 this month, has won the tournament six times and has been runner-up each of the past two years. She's seeded No. 3 and hoping to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Wild card J.J. Wolf pulled off an upset at the U.S. Open, beating 29th-seeded Guido Pella 6-2, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. The 21-year-old Wolf is in the main draw for the first time. Pella reached the third round of the U.S. Open in 2018 and the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ola launches Selfie Authentication technology to ensure drivers wearing masks

Ola, one of the worlds largest rideshare platforms, has launched Selfie Authentication technology to ensure its drivers are wearing masks as part of new safety measures to protect both drivers and riders.This comes Ola drivers around the co...

PM Modi likely to address virtual UN General Assembly on Sept 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the world body for the high-level meeting. For the first time in the UNs 75-year history, the...

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting, said s...

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League IPL franchises has raised some apprehension about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020