Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Players, officials and families to wear contact tracing badges

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is leaving no stones unturned to help the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams fight the COVID-19 situation and stay safe as they gear up for edition 13. And in this very effort, the BCCI has handed contact tracing electronic badges to all teams that have to be worn not just by the players or support staff, but also the family members who are currently in the UAE.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:42 IST
IPL 13: Players, officials and families to wear contact tracing badges
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (CSK twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is leaving no stones unturned to help the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams fight the COVID-19 situation and stay safe as they gear up for edition 13. And in this very effort, the BCCI has handed contact tracing electronic badges to all teams that have to be worn not just by the players or support staff, but also the family members who are currently in the UAE.

Speaking to ANI, a franchise official said that all teams have been handed small badges the size of whistles that need to be worn by everyone in and around the teams and the bluetooth-enabled badges will help in contact tracing and the data collected will go directly to the BCCI. "The BCCI has put in place a robust system which sees not just the players, but also the support staff, officials and family members travelling with them wearing these BEEKs badges which will give the board a detailed report on who all we are coming in contact with by using data on movement and interaction. This actually helps if someone unfortunately turns positive as those in danger can be easily traced.

"While one can open the badge when inside the room, it needs to be worn at all times when outside the designated rooms. Also, it can be opened when the players enter the field of play," the franchise official explained. Commending the efforts put in by the BCCI in these difficult times, another franchise official said that a Health App has also been given to every travelling member wherein all the individuals need to do is check the daily temperature and log it.

"The health app is brilliant and moreover, it can pre-empt if your body is vulnerable to some foreign body or if you are at a health risk. That way, you can keep a tab on how you manage your activities. All you need to do is check your temperature and log it on the application. The rest is taken care of by the app," the official pointed. Another franchise official pointed how there was a webinar organised by the board with all the eight franchises to not only educate them about the protocols, but also clear any doubts the teams might have with regards to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

"After coming in, we had a webinar wherein a team from BCCI helped all the franchises once again go through the dos and don'ts. We already had the SOP given by the board, but they asked us if we had any further queries post landing and some of the doubts we had even after going through the SOP were cleared in that webinar. The diktat is very clear and all the BCCI wants the teams to do is focus on the cricket while the professional team of the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board takes care of the COVID situation," the official highlighted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Four drown in separate incidents in Jalna

Two persons, including a minor, drowned during Ganesh idol immersion in a pond and as many others met a watery grave while swimming in other water reservoirs here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A man, aged 18, and a 17-year-old b...

Kanye West reveals he spent USD 50 million on Sunday Services in 2019

American rapper Kanye West revealed in his latest interview that he had spent USD 50 million on his Sunday Service productions in 2019. According to Page Six, the 43-year-old rappers latest interview -- with comedian Nick Cannon for his Can...

CB Insights Names Razorpay to the 'Fintech 250' List of Fastest-growing Fintech Startups in the World

The only B2B Full stack financial solutions company in India to make the cut Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirRazorpay, the leading full stack financial solutions company, has been named to the third annual Fintech 250 by CB Insights. Th...

CPEC chairman should face allegations, accountability won't affect project: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said the process of accountability of one person will not affect the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC project and asked its chairman retired Lt Gen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020