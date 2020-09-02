Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigers on a tear going into series finale with Brewers

He lasted just four innings -- his shortest start this season -- while giving up four runs on nine hits to Cincinnati on Thursday. "I didn't think Adrian was sharp (Thursday)," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said to MLB.com. He gave up a two-run homer. "One of Orlando's great traits is he doesn't have bad days at the baseball field," Counsell said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:53 IST
Tigers on a tear going into series finale with Brewers

The Detroit Tigers bring a six-game winning streak into their game at Milwaukee on Wednesday, but their latest victory was bittersweet. During their 12-1 blowout of the Brewers on Tuesday, center fielder JaCoby Jones suffered a season-ending fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch. Jones endured the same injury last season.

"I feel bad for JaCoby," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He was taking strides in his game and becoming a pretty good player, and now we lose him." With Jones going down, Victor Reyes moves from right to center field. Reyes had four hits and a career-best five RBIs in the series opener. Travis Demeritte will see more playing time.

Shortstop Niko Goodrum has also been hampered by an undisclosed injury. Gardenhire isn't sure if Goodrum will have to go on the IL. "We've got a lot of things going on tonight," he said.

The Tigers (17-16) haven't had a winning streak of this length since 2016, when they won eight straight. Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.97 ERA), Wednesday's scheduled starter, bounced back from a poor outing to win his last start. He held the Chicago Cubs scoreless in 5 2/3 innings and struck out five on Aug. 25 to collect his third victory this season. Turnbull was pulled after two innings in his previous start against the Chicago White Sox when he gave up three runs and walked four batters.

The second-year right-hander lost his only career start against Milwaukee, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Turnbull got a little extra time from his last start due to back stiffness, but Gardenhire said he should be fine for Wednesday's start. He'll be opposed by right-hander Adrian Houser (1-3, 4.36), who has three losses and a no-decision in his last four outings. He lasted just four innings -- his shortest start this season -- while giving up four runs on nine hits to Cincinnati on Thursday.

"I didn't think Adrian was sharp (Thursday)," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said to MLB.com. "For whatever reason, he wasn't as crisp as we've seen in his first four or five starts, and they made him pay for it. It probably ends up being mistakes, but the stuff didn't look as crisp as we've seen in previous starts." He'll be making his first career appearance against Detroit.

The Brewers (16-19) made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, most notably placing infielder Jedd Gyorko on the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather. Milwaukee called up outfielder Tyrone Taylor from its alternate training site in Appleton. "Tyrone Taylor has been the best position player there," Counsell said to MLB.com. "Really, since Day One it's been almost universal from players and staff."

Taylor, a September call-up last season, grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance on Tuesday. The Brewers used position player Orlando Arcia to pitch in the ninth on Tuesday. He gave up a two-run homer.

"One of Orlando's great traits is he doesn't have bad days at the baseball field," Counsell said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "That sounds like it's simple. It's not. I think we all have bad days, right? And at the baseball field, you should never have a bad day. But Orlando is better than everybody else at that. He does have energy." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

10 people die in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan

The flooding in rivers and water channels caused due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan has killed ten people, injured 20 others, and damaged nearly 50 houses, an official said on Wednesday. People in the affected areas have been ale...

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his companys luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed deale...

Hong Kong stocks fall as energy, financial firms retreat

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by energy and financial firms. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 64.76 points or 0.26 at 25,120.09. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.12 to 10,000.96. Th...

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery

London-listed shares rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as a surge in house prices to record highs powered stocks of homebuilders, while Rolls-Royce jumped to the top of the FTSE 100.The blue-chip index and the mid-cap FT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020