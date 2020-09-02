Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England hope to have 20,000 fans at Twickenham for Barbarians clash

"Local resident and spectator safety is our top priority and numerous measures are being implemented for the events that either adhere to or exceed the guidance provided by the government and the Sports Ground Safety Authority. The RFU statement added: "The Metropolitan Police is supportive of the plans in place to manage the return of fans to the stadium." Sweeney said that a test event will be held to put into practice their operational plans and demonstrate that Twickenham is well prepared. Jones' England face on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Oct. 31 in a rescheduled Six Nations clash.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:19 IST
Rugby-England hope to have 20,000 fans at Twickenham for Barbarians clash

England's rescheduled match against the Barbarians will be played on Oct. 25 with 20,000 supporters set to attend the game at Twickenham pending approval from public health authorities, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday. The match, originally scheduled to take place on June 21 was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will be played before England travel to Italy for their rearranged final game in the Six Nations.

"This game will be an important start to the autumn for us. We're excited to represent England. We'll train and prepare well and are looking forward to being back at Twickenham Stadium," England head coach Eddie Jones said in a statement. RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said the body was working closely with the government and the local authority on the return of fans to Twickenham, which has a total capacity of 82,000.

"The number of fans able to attend, given social distancing requirements, will be significantly lower than normal and subject to final agreement from government," Sweeney said. "Local resident and spectator safety is our top priority and numerous measures are being implemented for the events that either adhere to or exceed the guidance provided by the government and the Sports Ground Safety Authority.

The RFU statement added: "The Metropolitan Police is supportive of the plans in place to manage the return of fans to the stadium." Sweeney said that a test event will be held to put into practice their operational plans and demonstrate that Twickenham is well prepared.

Jones' England face on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Oct. 31 in a rescheduled Six Nations clash.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Jeweller stabbed to death during robbery bid in Margao

A jewellery shop owner was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight by two men during a robbery attempt at his store in Margao city of South Goa on Wednesday, police said. Swapnil Walke was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants wh...

Amit Shah pays tributes to Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on Jayanti

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to venerable Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on his Jayanti today. In a tweet, Shri Amit Shah said, As a social reformer, spiritual leader and strong advocate of equality brotherhood, he played...

Pope all smiles at first public audience in 6 months, appeals for Lebanon

Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in public for the first time in six months on Wednesday, smiling and chatting as he re-emerged from the constraints of the coronavius lockdown. The audience, at which the pope announced a day of...

Potential for further research on Tamil Brahmi, Vattaezhuthu inscriptions

Madurai, with its proximity to the ancient archaeological excavation site of Keeladi in nearby Sivaganga, holds the potential for further research on the Tamil Brahmi and Vattaezhuthu inscriptions, a senior archaeological officer has said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020