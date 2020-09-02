Left Menu
Report: Packers rookie LB Martin needs knee surgery

The report said it is not a season-ending injury for the fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota, who was in the mix for a Week 1 starting position. Martin, 22, registered 177 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles over four seasons with the Golden Gophers.

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin is having knee surgery and will miss "several weeks," ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported Wednesday. The report said it is not a season-ending injury for the fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota, who was in the mix for a Week 1 starting position.

Martin, 22, registered 177 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles over four seasons with the Golden Gophers. He missed five games due to injury as a 2019 senior, finishing with 66 tackles, two forced fumbles and two picks in eight starts.

