Makeup date for PPD Astros-A's game set for Sept. 8

A postponed game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros will be played as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 8 in Oakland, the league announced Wednesday. The Aug. 30 game, originally scheduled to be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston, was postponed after a member of Oakland's traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.

The Astros will be the home team in the first game of the Sept. 8 doubleheader at Oakland Coliseum. --Field Level Media