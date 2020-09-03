Tigers CF Jones on IL with fractured left hand

Left Menu
Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones is likely done for the season with a fractured left hand. It's just going to be a bummer for him." In his fifth season with the Tigers, Jones was batting .268 with five homers and 14 RBIs through 30 games.

Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones is likely done for the season with a fractured left hand. The team placed the Jones on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled outfielder Derek Hill from the alternate training site.

Jones was leading off the eighth inning of Detroit's 12-1 win in Milwaukee on Tuesday night when he was struck by a pitch from Brewers rookie Phil Bickford, who was making his major league debut. Bickford's fourth career pitch, a 90-mph fastball, struck Jones flush on the left hand. He was attended to by trainers before exiting the game. "As soon as he took the glove off at home plate, when I walked out there, it was not a pretty sight," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "It was a lot of different colors."

It's an unfortunate case of déjà vu for Jones, whose 2019 season also ended when was struck by a pitch on the left wrist in an Aug. 8 game against the Kansas City Royals. "I feel bad for JaCoby," Gardenhire said, per mlive.com. "He was making strides and becoming a pretty good player and now we lose him. ... He'll rebound from this. It's just going to be a bummer for him."

In his fifth season with the Tigers, Jones was batting .268 with five homers and 14 RBIs through 30 games. He owns a .217 lifetime average with 30 homers, 89 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 316 games. Hill, 24, was Detroit's first-round pick in the 2014 draft and has not yet appeared in an MLB game. He batted .243 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 21 steals in 120 games last season at Double-A Erie.

