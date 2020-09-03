Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing at Rays player

New York's 5-3 win snapped a six-game losing streak to Tampa Bay. It was Chapman's first save of the season. MLB said in a news release that the 32-year-old Chapman was suspended for "intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area" of Brosseau.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 02:38 IST
Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing at Rays player

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended three games for throwing at Tampa Bay Rays batter Mike Brosseau on Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays skipper Kevin Cash were each suspended one game, Boone as a result of Chapman's actions and Cash for his ejection and postgame comments. Boone and Cash will serve their suspensions Wednesday in the series -- and season -- finale between the teams.

ESPN reported that Chapman is appealing his suspension and is available to pitch Wednesday. "It was never my intention to hit anybody," he said, per ESPN's Marly Rivera. Chapman's first pitch to Brosseau with two outs in the ninth inning whizzed past Brosseau's head, and umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches in the latest incident between the American League East rivals.

Chapman struck out Brosseau to end it, and Brosseau began walking toward the visiting dugout before turning back to exchange words with someone on the Yankees. The dugouts and benches emptied and players gathered near home plate, but they mostly kept their distance before dispersing to their respective clubhouses. New York's 5-3 win snapped a six-game losing streak to Tampa Bay. It was Chapman's first save of the season.

MLB said in a news release that the 32-year-old Chapman was suspended for "intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area" of Brosseau. "Chapman has previously been disciplined in his career for intentional throwing at the head area," MLB said. After the game, Cash issued what could be perceived as a threat toward the Yankees, comments that ostensibly earned him his suspension.

"Somebody's got to be accountable," Cash said. "And the last thing I'll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic overcomes slow start to extend win streak

World number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-75 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday after a sluggish start to remain unbeaten in 2020 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open. On a hot, humid day at Flushing Meadows, Edmund...

Los Angeles county allows schools to reopen for students with special needs

Los Angeles County will allow schools to reopen to serve small groups of students with special needs and those for whom English is a second language, the latest move to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions in the hard-hit region.The coun...

Ship carrying livestock and crew missing off Japan coast - NHK

The Japanese coastguard is looking for a cargo ship carrying livestock and dozens of crew members that went missing after issuing a distress signal due to typhoon Maysak, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said. The Panamanian-registered vesse...

Celtics’ Smart fined $5K for flopping

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined 5,000 for flopping in Game 2, the NBA announced Wednesday. The incident occurred with 246 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics 102-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020