Report: Patriots release WR Sanu

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was informed he will be released by the New England Patriots, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Sanu, acquired for a second-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons in October 2019, is being let go in favor of a bevy of younger options, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.

Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Devin Ross are expected to remain on the 53-man roster, which becomes official for all 32 NFL teams on Saturday afternoon. Sanu, 31, previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals and signed a five-year, $32.5 million deal with the Falcons as a free agent in 2016.

An ankle injury limited him in his short time with New England. Sanu finished the 2019 season with 59 receptions for 520 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Sanu had 26 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown over eight games with New England last season.

