Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings QB Cousins calls audible on virus stance

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 04:27 IST
Vikings QB Cousins calls audible on virus stance

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins raised eyebrows after saying in a podcast released Wednesday he is not afraid of the coronavirus. He later attempted to clarify his comments.

"If I did, I die," Cousins said during an interview with Spotify's "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt." Cousins told Brandt, in an interview taped in July, that he doesn't believe face masks help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but wears them out of respect for other people's concerns about potential health and safety risks.

Brandt asked Cousins to rate his level of concern about the virus on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being "masks are stupid, you're all a bunch of lemmings" and 10 being "I'm not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years." "I'm not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in, but I'm about a .000001," Cousins replied.

"... I'm gonna go about my daily life," Cousins continued. "If I get it, I'm gonna ride it out. I'm gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that." Cousins clarified his earlier statements during a video press conference Wednesday afternoon, saying his true feelings on the matter didn't come through.

"Admittedly I probably wasn't as clear as I would have liked to have been," Cousins said. "But what I wanted to say then, and what I would echo again now, is that while the virus does not give me a great amount of personal fear, there's still great reason for me to engage in wearing a mask and social distancing and washing my hands as frequently as I can and following protocols that have been set in place. "Obviously, to be respectful and considerate of other people, which is very important, but then also to be available for all 16 games this fall because as the protocol is set up if a player were to test positive they would be potentially out of the game or games," Cousins continued.

"There's plenty of reasons to wear a mask, social distance and be very vigilant to help stop the spread of the virus. That was the heart behind what I was trying to say in July." The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that four players and six team staff members tested positive for the coronavirus during the latest testing period from Aug. 21-29.

A total of 8,739 players and club personnel were tested 58,621 times during that period. Cousins, 32, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection entering his ninth season in the NFL and his third in Minnesota.

He went 10-5 as a starter in 2019, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,603 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nuggets' climb only gets tougher vs. Clippers

After climbing a mountain in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs, the Denver Nuggets know an even bigger peak awaits against the Los Angeles Clippers during Round 2. They have terrific defenders, Kawhi Leonard, Paul Georg...

First trans, non-binary characters to debut on 'Star Trek' franchise

By Oscar Lopez Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The science fiction franchise Star Trek is introducing its first transgender and non-binary characters, with both roles set to debut in its U.S. television series next month, producers said...

Cubs place LHP Quintana (lat) back on IL

Finally recovered from a hand injury, the Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Jose Quintana back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left lat inflammation. Quintana did not make his 2020 debut until Aug. 25 after having surgery to repair ...

Mexican court to hear youths' climate change case against government

A Mexican court will later this week hear a case brought on by 15 young people demanding the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set out clear policies on climate change, documents show. Lopez Obrador is under increased pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020