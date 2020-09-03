Cubs place LHP Quintana (lat) back on IL

Left Menu
Finally recovered from a hand injury, the Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Jose Quintana back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left lat inflammation. Normally a starter, the Cubs were hoping Quintana could build up his innings while operating in a long relief role.

Finally recovered from a hand injury, the Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Jose Quintana back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left lat inflammation. Quintana did not make his 2020 debut until Aug. 25 after having surgery to repair nerve damage in his left thumb, an injury that occurred while washing dishes when MLB was on break for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nine-year veteran made just two relief appearances, giving up four earned runs over six innings, before he was back on the shelf again. Normally a starter, the Cubs were hoping Quintana could build up his innings while operating in a long relief role. Right-hander Jason Adam was recalled to the active roster.

Quintana is 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA in a career that has unfolded all in Chicago, first with the White Sox (2012-17) and then with the Cubs after he was traded midway through the 2017 season. --Field Level Media

