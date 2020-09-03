Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reds end skid with walk-off single vs. Cardinals

However, Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck out both Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas to keep the game tied. After homering twice during St. Louis' 16-2 rout of the Reds on Tuesday, Brad Miller (two hits) went deep again in the second inning to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 07:35 IST
Reds end skid with walk-off single vs. Cardinals

Joey Votto delivered a walk-off RBI single, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. St. Louis reliever Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), who entered the game without yielding a walk or a run over eight innings of his first eight outings of 2020, issued free passes to two of the first three hitters he faced in the ninth Wednesday. That set the table for Votto to come through and keep the Reds (16-21) from being swept in the three-game series.

The veteran has hit safely in six straight games after going 0-for-18 in his previous five contests. The Cardinals (14-14), who had won their previous three games, looked in business in the top of ninth, loading the bases with one out. However, Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck out both Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas to keep the game tied.

After homering twice during St. Louis' 16-2 rout of the Reds on Tuesday, Brad Miller (two hits) went deep again in the second inning to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Cincinnati tied it in the bottom of the frame on Shogo Akiyama's two-out RBI single. Yadier Molina put St. Louis back up with a line-drive, solo shot to left field in the fifth. The Cardinals made it 3-1 later in the inning on Kolten Wong's RBI double.

Cincinnati, though, tied it again in the bottom of the frame. This time, on Tucker Barnhart's homer to center field with a man on. That proved to be the final inning of work for St. Louis rookie starter Johan Oviedo, who allowed three runs, three hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings. The Reds got a solid outing from their own starter Tyler Mahle. The right-hander matched a career high by going seven innings, while giving up three runs, four hits, striking out three and walking two.

St. Louis placed veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list because of a reported stomach illness. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Fowler could possibly miss a couple of weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Typhoon pummels South Korea with flooding, damaging winds

A powerful typhoon ripped through South Koreas southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 270,000 homes and leaving at least one person dead. With winds blowing up to...

Rays' homers power another victory over Yankees

Mike Brosseau homered twice, and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays ended their season series against the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory. A night after Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brossea...

Japan coastguard rescues one person in search for missing NZ livestock ship

Japans coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that was feared capsized in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region.The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distr...

Brantley's early homer carries Astros past Rangers

Michael Brantley belted a two-run home run in the first inning to back the stout starting pitching of Cristian Javier as the Houston Astros outlasted the visiting Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game series betw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020