Reds end skid with walk-off single vs. Cardinals

Joey Votto delivered a walk-off RBI single, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. St. Louis reliever Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), who entered the game without yielding a walk or a run over eight innings of his first eight outings of 2020, issued free passes to two of the first three hitters he faced in the ninth Wednesday. That set the table for Votto to come through and keep the Reds (16-21) from being swept in the three-game series.

The veteran has hit safely in six straight games after going 0-for-18 in his previous five contests. The Cardinals (14-14), who had won their previous three games, looked in business in the top of ninth, loading the bases with one out. However, Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck out both Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas to keep the game tied.

After homering twice during St. Louis' 16-2 rout of the Reds on Tuesday, Brad Miller (two hits) went deep again in the second inning to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Cincinnati tied it in the bottom of the frame on Shogo Akiyama's two-out RBI single. Yadier Molina put St. Louis back up with a line-drive, solo shot to left field in the fifth. The Cardinals made it 3-1 later in the inning on Kolten Wong's RBI double.

Cincinnati, though, tied it again in the bottom of the frame. This time, on Tucker Barnhart's homer to center field with a man on. That proved to be the final inning of work for St. Louis rookie starter Johan Oviedo, who allowed three runs, three hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings. The Reds got a solid outing from their own starter Tyler Mahle. The right-hander matched a career high by going seven innings, while giving up three runs, four hits, striking out three and walking two.

St. Louis placed veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list because of a reported stomach illness. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Fowler could possibly miss a couple of weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. --Field Level Media