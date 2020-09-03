Left Menu
Brewers cool off Tigers with Hiura's help

Keston Hiura blasted a three-run homer and the host Milwaukee Brewers snapped the Detroit Tigers' six-game winning streak with an 8-5 victory on Wednesday. Jace Peterson supplied a pinch-hit, two-run homer for the Brewers (17-19), while Christian Yelich walked four times and scored three runs. They loaded the bases on a walk, a hit batter and a single.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 08:50 IST
Keston Hiura blasted a three-run homer and the host Milwaukee Brewers snapped the Detroit Tigers' six-game winning streak with an 8-5 victory on Wednesday. Jace Peterson supplied a pinch-hit, two-run homer for the Brewers (17-19), while Christian Yelich walked four times and scored three runs. Omar Narvaez drove in two runs and Eric Yardley (2-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to collect the victory. Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Tigers pitchers issued 10 walks and hit two batters. They were led offensively by Willi Castro, who had three hits and drove in two runs. Jorge Bonifacio also knocked in two runs for Detroit (17-17). The Tigers caught a lucky break while building a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Victor Reyes led off the game with a double and Detroit eventually loaded the bases with one out. Castro then hit a dribbler up the first base line which stayed on the chalk, bringing home the first run. Bonifacio's ground-rule double to left-center with two out delivered the next two runs.

Detroit tacked on a run in the third on consecutive singles from Jeimer Candelario, Castro and Christin Stewart. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull fought command issues in the bottom of the frame and it cost him. He issued one-out walks to Ben Gamel and Yelich. Hiura then ripped a homer over the centerfield fence to cut the Tigers' advantage to 4-3.

The Tigers scored a run in the fifth on a double from Miguel Cabrera and Castro's RBI single. Milwaukee took advantage of more free passes in the bottom of the inning to tie it. The Brewers drew three walks, two from Turnbull, to load the bases. Narvaez then singled off John Schreiber to drive in two runs and tie the score 5-5.

The Brewers gained the lead in the seventh against Joe Jimenez (1-2). They loaded the bases on a walk, a hit batter and a single. Eric Sogard then hit a sacrifice fly to center. Peterson's two-out, two-run homer in the eighth gave Milwaukee a cushion.

