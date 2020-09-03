Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Van de Beek to wear former Ajax team mate Nouri's number at Man Utd

Manchester United's new midfielder Donny van de Beek has said he will wear the number 34 on his jersey as a tribute to former Ajax Amsterdam team mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after a heart attack in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:06 IST
Soccer-Van de Beek to wear former Ajax team mate Nouri's number at Man Utd

Manchester United's new midfielder Donny van de Beek has said he will wear the number 34 on his jersey as a tribute to former Ajax Amsterdam team mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after a heart attack in 2017. Nouri, who also wore the number, made his senior debut in 2016-17 before his playing career ended prematurely after he suffered cardiac arrest in a pre-season friendly in Austria.

Despite being revived on the pitch and rushed to a hospital, Nouri suffered serious and permanent brain damage. "This is a special thing for me because of my good friend Abdelhak Nouri," Van de Beek, who joined United from Ajax on a five-year contract on Wednesday, told the club's website.

"He had a heart attack... I'm really close with his family and his brother is one of my best friends and I talk a lot with them. So I decided to take his old number on my shirt and I want to get good memories with this number." Another Ajax academy graduate, Phillippe Sandler, also chose the number 34 after joining Manchester City in 2018.

Thoughts of Nouri are never far away from Van de Beek, who previously paid tribute to his friend after scoring in the 34th minute of a Champions League victory at Juventus last year. Ajax, who had continued to pay Nouri after the incident, formally cancelled his contract in March.

Dutch media reported at the time that the club were in talks with Nouri's family about a future solution for the player, who had been moved to a specially adapted room at home after years in hospital.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

New Delhi, Sep 3 PTI&#160;Cottonseed&#160;oil cake prices on Thursday&#160;declined&#160;by Rs 31 to Rs 1,802 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by pa...

Clevinger will make Padres debut at Angels

Mike Clevinger will be on the mound Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., making his debut for the San Diego Padres against the team that originally drafted him, the Los Angeles Angels. Clevinger, who was traded from the Cleveland Indians ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic overcomes slow start to extend win streakWorld number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-75 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday after a sluggish start to remain unbeaten...

Planning to quit, U.S. says it will not pay what it owes WHO this year

The United States will not pay some 80 million it owes the World Health Organization WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.The United States plans to leave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020