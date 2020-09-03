Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dean Henderson aiming to start for Man Utd in upcoming season

After signing a new five-year deal with Manchester United, goalkeeper Dean Henderson is aiming to find a spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the upcoming season following a successful on-loan stint with Sheffield United.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:15 IST
Dean Henderson aiming to start for Man Utd in upcoming season
Dean Henderson (Photo/ Dean Henderson Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After signing a new five-year deal with Manchester United, goalkeeper Dean Henderson is aiming to find a spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the upcoming season following a successful on-loan stint with Sheffield United. Henderson kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, the joint-third highest in the division, and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

The 23-year-old will have a tough fight, against the Red Devils first-choice goalkeeper David De Gea, for the spot in the starting eleven. "The aim is for me to play football next season and I don't want to be not playing after last season. Coming off a good season with momentum, it wouldn't be clever for me to sit around and not play football. I don't think that would help any parties at all," Goal.com quoted Henderson as saying.

"David de Gea has obviously been a great goalkeeper first and foremost for many years and he's been phenomenal. That's something I aspire to be, to have a career like him at the club so I'll be going back in first day of the pre-season working my socks off to get in that starting line-up," he added. Henderson went on a series of five loans over five years, picking up valuable minutes as he's developed into a full senior international.

"You can get many things from training, and obviously learn off someone like David and the other goalkeepers and goalkeeper coaches, but I don't think there's any substitute for game time," he said. "I went out from Man Utd five years ago. I started at Stockport, Grimsby, Shrewsbury and then Sheffield, which shows how much I've learned out on my own," Henderson said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Teen brothers electrocuted in UP's Bhadohi

Two teenage brothers died due to electrocution in Badhauna village of Aurai area here on Thursday, police said. Ravi Pal 19 and his brother Shubham Pal 17 died when they came in contact with an electrical wire while installing a water pump,...

Backroom deals, old-school politics help rise of Japan's likely new premier

Japans ruling party has yet to vote on a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe but his loyal lieutenant looks set to win the post, the result of backroom manoeuvring and bargaining that began months before Abe said hed quit over ill health...

Villagers, policemen clash in Ballia, 12 injured

Six policemen, including a senior officer, were among 12 people injured on Thursday in a clash over the alleged beating of a man by police here, officials said. Enraged over the alleged beating, villagers blocked the Ballia-Lucknow highway ...

Liberty General Insurance offers special Travel Insurance for flight bookings on Flipkart

MumbaiBengaluru, September 03, 2020 Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, one of the leading general insurance companies in India has always believed in being there for its customers at every touch point. This includes offering them relev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020