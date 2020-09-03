Soccer-Premier League terminates China broadcast contract
PPTV, part of retail group Suning, paid around $700 million for three years of English Premier League (EPL) rights from the 2019-20 season. "The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The Daily Mail had reported last month that PPTV had withheld payments due to the league in March.Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:56 IST
The Premier League has cancelled its contract with Chinese broadcasters PPTV after just one season, the league said in a statement on Thursday. PPTV, part of retail group Suning, paid around $700 million for three years of English Premier League (EPL) rights from the 2019-20 season.
"The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage," the league said in a statement. The Daily Mail had reported last month that PPTV had withheld payments due to the league in March.
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- China
- Daily Mail
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Soccer-Man Utd, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League - Times
Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks unveils official new jersey and website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
INDIBET partners with St Lucia Zouks as their main sponsor for Caribbean Premier League 2020
Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks Unveils Official New Jersey and Website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Premier League: Liverpool to kickstart 2020-21 season against Leeds United