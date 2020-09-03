Defender Laldinliana roped in by Jamshedpur FC for upcoming ISL

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on Thursday announced the signing of Mizoram defender Laldinliana Renthlei on a three-year contract. The 22-year-old defender, fondly known as Dinliana, was a revelation under coach Owen Coyle at Chennayin FC last season, helping the club finish runners-up in the ISL and the 2019 Super Cup.

"I had a great outing with him (Coyle) last year and I am hungry to perform. I am excited at the prospect of bringing the deserving fans of Jamshedpur much-awaited and coveted silverware in the ISL," Laldinliana was quoted as saying in the club website. The full-back came to prominence after winning the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) with Chhinga Veng FC in 2017. He was adjudged as the best defender of the tournament for his outstanding displays and was loaned to Aizawl FC to play in the I-League where he made 24 appearances in the 2017-18 season.

In 2018, Laldinliana was signed by Chennaiyin FC and made 34 appearances across two seasons. He also appeared in the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League qualifiers with Aizawl and Chennaiyin FC, making his continental debut against Iranian side Zob Ahan Esfahan back in 2018. Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Coyle was glad to be reunited with the defender.

"The position of a full-back is crucial to any football system as it requires the right balance of attack and defence. Dinliana matches my requirements for a full-back perfectly," Coyle said. "He has been fabulous over the past three years and was phenomenal last season as he helped his team reach the ISL final. He will be an important player for club and country in the years to come," he added The youngster has helped his teams keep 15 clean sheets in the 58 top-tier matches he has played. He will be wearing the no. 26 jersey in the upcoming ISL season.