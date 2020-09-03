FACTBOX-Motor racing-The Williams Formula One team

Factbox on the Williams Formula One team after the announcement on Thursday that the founding family will be leaving after this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza following the sale to Dorilton Capital. -

1977 - Williams Grand Prix Engineering founded by Frank Williams, who had previously entered cars in F1 from 1969, and Patrick Head. The team are based in a former carpet warehouse in Didcot, England. 1979 - First race win, at the British Grand Prix with Swiss driver Clay Regazzoni.

1980 - First world championship, a drivers' and constructors' double with Australian Alan Jones. 1981 - Second constructors' title.

1982 - Finland's Keke Rosberg, father of 2016 champion Nico, wins the drivers' title despite having only one race victory. 1986 - Third constructors' title. Frank Williams is injured in a car accident after testing in the south of France, damaging his spinal cord and becoming tetraplegic.

1987 - Williams returns to the helm after his accident. Title double with Brazilian Nelson Piquet. 1992 - Title double with Britain's Nigel Mansell after a dominant year with the team taking 10 wins and 15 poles.

1993 - Title double with Frenchman Alain Prost 1994 - Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna dies in a crash at Imola. Williams end the season as constructors' champions.

1995 - The team moves to their current factory at Grove. 1996 - Title double with Britain's Damon Hill. The team win all but four races and score more than twice as many points as runners-up Ferrari. Hill then leaves.

1997 - Title double with Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, the team's last crowns. 2012 - Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado wins the Spanish Grand Prix, the team's most recent victory, from pole position.

2013 - Claire Williams appointed deputy principal, taking over day-to-day running of the team. 2018 - Williams are 10th with seven points

2019 - Williams are again 10th, this time with one point Aug. 21, 2020 - The team announces they have been sold to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital.