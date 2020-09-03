Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Motor racing-The Williams Formula One team

Factbox on the Williams Formula One team after the announcement on Thursday that the founding family will be leaving after this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza following the sale to Dorilton Capital. 1979 - First race win, at the British Grand Prix with Swiss driver Clay Regazzoni. 1980 - First world championship, a drivers' and constructors' double with Australian Alan Jones.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:29 IST
FACTBOX-Motor racing-The Williams Formula One team

Factbox on the Williams Formula One team after the announcement on Thursday that the founding family will be leaving after this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza following the sale to Dorilton Capital. -

1977 - Williams Grand Prix Engineering founded by Frank Williams, who had previously entered cars in F1 from 1969, and Patrick Head. The team are based in a former carpet warehouse in Didcot, England. 1979 - First race win, at the British Grand Prix with Swiss driver Clay Regazzoni.

1980 - First world championship, a drivers' and constructors' double with Australian Alan Jones. 1981 - Second constructors' title.

1982 - Finland's Keke Rosberg, father of 2016 champion Nico, wins the drivers' title despite having only one race victory. 1986 - Third constructors' title. Frank Williams is injured in a car accident after testing in the south of France, damaging his spinal cord and becoming tetraplegic.

1987 - Williams returns to the helm after his accident. Title double with Brazilian Nelson Piquet. 1992 - Title double with Britain's Nigel Mansell after a dominant year with the team taking 10 wins and 15 poles.

1993 - Title double with Frenchman Alain Prost 1994 - Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna dies in a crash at Imola. Williams end the season as constructors' champions.

1995 - The team moves to their current factory at Grove. 1996 - Title double with Britain's Damon Hill. The team win all but four races and score more than twice as many points as runners-up Ferrari. Hill then leaves.

1997 - Title double with Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, the team's last crowns. 2012 - Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado wins the Spanish Grand Prix, the team's most recent victory, from pole position.

2013 - Claire Williams appointed deputy principal, taking over day-to-day running of the team. 2018 - Williams are 10th with seven points

2019 - Williams are again 10th, this time with one point Aug. 21, 2020 - The team announces they have been sold to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-KHL game between Finns Jokerit and Dinamo Minsk cancelled amid fan protests

The Kontinental Hockey League KHL game between Finnish club Jokerit and Belaruss Dinamo Minsk scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled, the league said, amid fan protests in Finland because of the political crisis in Belarus.The KHL awarde...

107 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 107 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 783, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases include 28 inmates of the district jail, the...

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time; current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric: PM Modi.

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric PM Modi....

Livspace raises USD 90 mn in funding round led by Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners

Bengaluru-based Livspace on Thursday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 660 crore in a funding round led by Swiss investment firm Kharis Capital and Venturi Partners. The series D round also saw participation from new investors incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020