Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

In stark contrast to her success at the other slams, Muguruza has struggled to make an impact on the New York hardcourts. She had made it past the second round once in seven previous visits to Flushing Meadows and saw her bid end there again.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:27 IST
Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed one of the shock upsets at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round at Flushing Meadows. After three years away from the WTA Tour following the birth of her son Alexander, the unranked Bulgarian had 10th-seeded Muguruza smashing her racket and mumbling in frustration as the Spaniard's U.S. Open jinx continued to haunt her.

The tournament has been a stumbling block for the French Open and Wimbledon champion, who this year nearly added to her collection of major trophies when she reached the final in Australia. In stark contrast to her success at the other slams, Muguruza has struggled to make an impact on the New York hardcourts.

She had made it past the second round once in seven previous visits to Flushing Meadows and saw her bid end there again.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed a shock upset at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round.After three years away from the WTA ...

Open-air community classes in J-K's Yusmarg to compensate academic loss faced by students amid COVID-19

The government teachers of High school Kandajan in Yusmarg area in Budgam district have started open-air community classes to compensate the academic loss amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Yusmarg, popular as hill station is situated in t...

Mideast's confirmed coronavirus death toll goes over 50,000

The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus passed 50,000 in the Middle East on Thursday, according to a count from The Associated Press based on official numbers provided by health authorities. Those numbers still may be an undercount, t...

Gov. Cuomo won't let NYC reopen restaurants

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wont let New York City reopen its restaurants for indoor dining until the city has a plan to monitor and ensure theyre following regulations for coronavirus preventionThe governor says he thinks restaurants should ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020