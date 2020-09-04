Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into third round

Second seed Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over India's Sumit Nagal on Thursday to move into the third round of the U.S. Open. Austrian Thiem, seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, won an overwhelming 74% of his first serve points and fired seven aces past the inexperienced Nagal, breaking him seven times in the two-hour contest.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-09-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 02:18 IST
Tennis-Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into third round
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Second seed Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over India's Sumit Nagal on Thursday to move into the third round of the U.S. Open.

Austrian Thiem, seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, won an overwhelming 74% of his first serve points and fired seven aces past the inexperienced Nagal, breaking him seven times in the two-hour contest. Thiem, who was runner-up at the Australian Open, has only played five sets at the tournament after first-round opponent Jaume Munar retired.

"It's difficult to say where I stand because I recently played a lot of exhibition matches," said Thiem, who lost his opening match at the Western & Southern Open last week. "Hopefully, I can get back to the level before we stopped due to the (COVID-19) crisis."

Nagal became the first Indian in seven years to win a singles match at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday but the 23-year-old showed only flashes of brilliance in a one-sided clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Thiem broke Nagal in his first service game and raced into a 3-0 lead before the Indian overcame his sluggish start to go toe-to-toe with the world number three in the longer rallies.

Nagal broke back in a marathon fifth game and held serve to make it 3-3 before Thiem used his first serve as a weapon to wrest back control, sealing the set with an ace. Following an argument with an official who frowned upon Thiem consuming his energy drink straight from the can, the fired-up Austrian fared better in the second set, converting three break points as Nagal's error count climbed.

The story was the same in the final set when Thiem built a 3-0 lead before Nagal offered stronger resistance, but the result was never in doubt as the Austrian finished the match with 30 winners including some searing backhand returns. Up next for Thiem is 2014 champion Marin Cilic of Croatia who beat Slovakia's Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6(2) 7-5.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkari

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

EXCLUSIVE-Doping-U.S. threat to pull WADA funding could leave Americans out of Olympics

Americas top athletes could be banned from the Olympics and other major international sporting events if the United States follows through on its threat to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA, anti-doping leaders told Re...

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.I had no choice. I mean, I, I h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020