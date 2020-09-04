Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Kumble feels KXIP have a balanced squad and will do well

Going into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab, Director of Cricket Operations, Anil Kumble is happy as he feels that they have a "very balanced squad" which can produce the desired result this season.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:56 IST
IPL 13: Kumble feels KXIP have a balanced squad and will do well
KXIP Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble (Photo/Kings XI Punjab Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Going into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab, Director of Cricket Operations, Anil Kumble is happy as he feels that they have a "very balanced squad" which can produce the desired result this season. Punjab failed to qualify for the play-offs in 2019. In 14 games, the side had 12 points with six wins. Punjab would like to change their fortune in this edition.

"It feels really nice, it feels a bit strange to come on to the field like this and then have the entire squad, I mean not necessarily the entire squad but the set of players that are here. So it's wonderful to be on the ground and have a hit, it's nice to be outdoors," Kumble said in a video posted by Punjab's official Twitter handle. "We have high hopes from this season, we have a really good squad, a very balanced squad, some experienced and some youngsters. I am getting to know them now and seeing them play for the first time here, some of them in nets, so yeah just looking forward to build on the preparation and to be ready for the IPL," he added.

Former India coach and legendary spinner heaped praises on skipper KL Rahul, who was in great touch in the last series for India. Rahul has been a key cog in the batting wheel of Punjab. In the 2018 IPL, the right-handed batsman had smashed 659 runs for Kings XI Punjab at an average of 54.91. He continued his form in the next edition and scored 593 runs in 14 matches. "KL is very relaxed, he is very mature, I have known him for a long time. He has the experience, international experience, having played this long and of course, the last couple of years he has been a part of the Kings XI and he has been their main player. He knows the team very well, he knows the youngsters really well. He is very excited and he is very keen. He has his hands full by being a batsman, keeper and then the captain," Kumble said.

Kumble admitted that the side will miss fans at the ground as the tournament will be played without spectators. "We will miss all Kings XI fans at the ground, I have been to Mohali were Kings XI have played, I have seen the passion. I am sure you will support us right through the IPL," he said.

The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. The tournament will be staged at three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CAS Bhadauria visits College of Air Warfare on 03 Sep

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff CAS visited College of Air Warfare CAW on 03 Sep 20. The Secunderabad based CAW with its origins dating back to 1959 is an IAF institution of higher learning, which conducts courses on...

Tripura CM praises farmer who cultivates watermelon in offseason

Bhabendra Debnath, a local farmer in the Mitai village of West Tripura cultivated watermelon in offseason, earning praise from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who visited all the way from Agartala to this place to meet this farmer. Speaking...

Prague, Taipei deepen ties as controversial Czech visit ends

The mayors of Prague and Taipei announced new areas of cooperation for the two sister cities, including orchestra tours, on Friday as a Czech delegation concluded a weeklong visit to Taiwan that was bitterly criticised by China. Taipei also...

Man rides 1,200km on scooter to take wife to exam centre in MP

Rains and potholed roads were no deterrence for a Jharkhand man who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter, with his pregnant wife sitting pillion, so that she could appear for an exam for aspiring teachers here in Madhya Pradesh. The tribal coup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020