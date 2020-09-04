Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had to come back for family: Raina on leaving CSK camp

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina admitted that the decision to leave the CSK camp was not an easy step to take, but the player had to do so because of family reasons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:27 IST
Had to come back for family: Raina on leaving CSK camp
Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina (Photo/CSK Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina admitted that the decision to leave the CSK camp was not an easy step to take, but the player had to do so because of family reasons.

Last week, Raina pulled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Super League (IPL) citing personal reasons. Raina had travelled to UAE along with other CSK players. Raina's uncle was killed in an alleged attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab. "It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. What happened to my family was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua (aunt) and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin passed away after battling for life," Raina told ANI.

"My bua (aunt) is in a critical situation and is on life support and all this needed to be addressed immediately at the home front so I took this decision of coming back and be with family. CSK is my family too and Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai is most important to me and this was a tough decision which I had to take. With the family back home, I had to come back for them," the left-handed batsman said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged killing of Raina's uncle and cousin case, said Punjab police on Tuesday.

"Police and administration are investigating the matter and I hope the culprits will be nabbed soon. My family is most important for me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I have not seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, because I was in quarantine," Raina added. Speaking about the 13 personnel including two players of the camp who had tested positive for COVID-19 and the bio-bubble, Raina said: "It was heartbreaking of course. This is a very deadly disease and even after so many precautions if the staff gets infected it just says how bad it can be and it can happen to anyone. I hope everyone gets well soon.

"Team management and BCCI are doing a commendable job keeping everyone safe they are taking all the precautions as per BCCI SOP. This has never been done before and it's new for everyone. It's a highly secure environment and no one without access can move anywhere. We were all inside our rooms with no human interaction and there was a test every 2 days," he added. Talking about the future with CSK and comments of N Srinivasan, the former India player said, "He is a father figure to me and he always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and I am sure a lot is taken out of context. Yellow is for life."

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

I have pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons, want to be with family: Harbhajan

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this years Indian Premier League IPL owing to personal reasons, saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decisio...

Javadekar hints at possibility of GST rate cut for vehicles

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday hinted at the possibility of GST rate cut for vehicles and hoped that the automotive industry will soon get some good news. The Heavy Industries Minister also shared that the proposal for the auto ...

Ramdas Athawale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut after alleged threat by Shiv Sena MP

Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale on Friday slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Speaking to AN...

Judge moves SC challenging Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Rules

An Additional District Judge has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Recruitment and Condition of Services Rules, 2017. The plea was filed by&#160;Axay Kumar Dwivedi who is currently posted as&#16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020