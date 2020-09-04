The following are the top/expected stories at 1702 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: * An interview of India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. *A copy on Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-HARBHAJAN I have pulled out of IPL: Harbhajan Singh By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to "personal reasons", saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decision. SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK CSK to start training after all, except 13, test negative for COVID-19 again Dubai, Sep 4 (PTI) Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for the COVID-19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will start training from Friday evening after clearing a third round of testing for the virus here.

SPO-OPEN-LD NAGAL Gutsy Nagal loses to birthday boy Thiem, exits US Open New York, Sep 4 (PTI) Sumit Nagal's trademark fighting spirit was on display throughout but it was not enough to get past world number three Dominic Thiem, who notched up a straight-set victory over the Indian in the US Open men's singles second round here. SPO-VIRUS-MINISTER-CROWD Can't say when crowds will return to stadia, says Rijiju New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said he cannot give a time-frame for when the crowds will return to stadiums after the government permitted sports gatherings of up to 100 people from September 21 in its Unlock 4 guidelines.

SPO-CRI-PAKISTAN-DOMESTIC Domestic cricket set to start this month in Pakistan, all Quaid-e-Azam games in Karachi Karachi, Sep 4 (PTI) Cricket activities will resume in Pakistan later this month with the start of the domestic season, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday. SPO-CRI-BABAR-SOMERSET Babar Azam tells Somerset, he won't wear logo of alcohol brand Karachi, Sep 4 (PTI) Pakistan's white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam has told his English county, Somerset that he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast event in England. SPO-CRI-SPL Afridi, Sarfaraz to play for Galle Gladiators in LPL Karachi, Sep 4 (PTI) Former Pakistan skippers Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed will play in the upcoming Lankan Premier League for Galle Gladiators, a team bought by the owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators.

SPO-FOOT-GHOSH Still get goose bumps remembering 1962 Asian Games football gold: Ghosh New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Former defender Arun Ghosh, one of the key members of Indian football team of the 'Golden Era', still gets goose bumps remembering the gold that the country won in the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962 when the players received support from the Pakistan hockey side. SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-YOUNGSTERS Capitals duo Lalit-Tushar eager to make mark in their debut IPL season Dubai, Sep 4 (PTI) Rookie paceman Tushar Deshpande wants to learn from seasoned pros like Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma, while teammate Lalit Yadav is aspiring to join the list of young guns who have done well for Delhi Capitals in the previous seasons of the Indian Premier League. SPO-HOCK-IND-HARDIK "Uncle" Jugraj's advice to focus on India selection changed his career, says mid-fielder Hardik Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Hardik Singh wanted to ply his trade as a professional in the Dutch League back in 2017 when his uncle Jugraj Singh's advice of focussing on national team selection changed the course of young Indian midfielder's career.

SPO-CRI-CA-BIOBUBBLE CA's projected bio-bubble budget overshoots to AUD 30 million for India series, BBL Melbourne, Sep 4 (PTI) Desperate to save its multi-million dollar broadcast deal with Channel Seven, Cricket Australia has overshot its COVID-19 bio-bubble budget which now stands at a whopping 30 million Australian dollars with marquee tour of India and the Big Bash League being a part of it. SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Shubhankar cards 10-over 81 to lie tied 117th at Andalucia Masters Sotogrande (Spain), Sep 3 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma's poor run continued as he shot a horrendous 10-over 81 amidst brutal weather conditions in the opening round of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters where only five golfers broke par. SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Tvesa shoots three-under 69 to lie fifth, Diksha tied 28th in Switzerland Flumserberg (Switzerland), Sep 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik opened with a solid three-under 69 in the first round of the Flumserberg Ladies Open at Gams-Werdenberg Golf Club here.

SPO-CRI-CPL Defending champions Barbados Tridents, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots exit CPL Tarouba, Sep 4 (PTI) Defending champions Barbados Tridents crashed out after suffering a six-wicket loss to Guyana Amazon Warriors, while St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots too exited the Hero Caribbean Premier League even before finishing their quota of ten leagues matches here..