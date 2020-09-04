Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi's father claims EUR700m release clause "does not apply at all", LaLiga responds

Barcelona player Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, on Friday wrote a letter to LaLiga President Javier Tebas saying that the EUR700 million release clause "does not apply at all".

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:38 IST
Messi's father claims EUR700m release clause "does not apply at all", LaLiga responds
Lionel Messi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona player Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, on Friday wrote a letter to LaLiga President Javier Tebas saying that the EUR700 million release clause "does not apply at all". According to Goal.com, Messi has been in a dispute with the Spanish club over whether he has permission to leave the side on a free transfer following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Earlier on Sunday, the organisers of LaLiga had sided with Barcelona and said that the Argentine striker's contract with the club is still valid. The organisers had added that if other clubs are interested in availing the footballer's services, then they must pay EUR700 million as the release clause amount in full. Hitting back at LaLiga, Jorge said LaLiga have made an 'error' while analyzing the contract.

"In relation to the player's contractual situation, and regardless of its obvious bias for the role that such an institution represents in defence of the interests of its football clubs, I must state the following. We do not know what contract LaLiga has analysed, and what are the bases on which they conclude that the 'termination clause' is not applicable if the player urges the unilateral termination of it with effect from the completion of the 2019-20 sports season," Goal.com quoted Jorge as saying in a letter to Tebas. "This is due to an obvious error on LaLiga's part. As stated in a clause of the contract signed between the club and the player: 'This compensation will not apply when the termination of the contract by unilateral decision of the player takes effect from the conclusion of the 2019-20 sports season.' Without prejudice to other rights that are included in the contract and that LaLiga omits, it is obvious that the compensation of EUR700m... does not apply at all," he added.

However, LaLiga took no time to issue a statement on the recent development, reiterating their previous statement, released on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur: SBI staffer shot dead outside bank, Rs 1.15cr looted

A banker was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipurs Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei 37, an employee of the State Bank of India SBI, was on the way to load cash in 16 ATMs when the incident happen...

Soccer-Messi's father says his son can leave for nothing, La Liga hit back

Lionel Messis future at Barcelona remained unclear as his father published a letter to La Liga on Friday dismissing their claim that a 700 million euro 830 million release clause in his sons contract still applies if he wants to leave the c...

Fill post of state CIC within four weeks: HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill the post of state Chief Information Commissioner CIC within four weeks. A bench of justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh passed the order on a petition moved by N...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 3% as tech selloff resumes

The Nasdaq fell another 3 on Friday after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.At 1023 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020