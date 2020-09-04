Left Menu
National TT coach Yin Wei in SAI Kolkata, hasn't flown to China

Contrary to media reports, Yin Wei, India's table tennis developmental coach, has not flown back to his hometown in China, SAI said in a release.

Updated: 04-09-2020 22:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Contrary to media reports, Yin Wei, India's table tennis developmental coach, has not flown back to his hometown in China, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a release. Yin Wei, who has been posted at SAI's National TT Academy in Kolkata, had requested for 30 days' leave from August 10. The leave was approved by Director General, SAI, on July 29.

However, due to cancellation of the flight, Yin Wei couldn't travel. In a letter to the SAI on Friday, he mentioned it wasn't possible for him to visit his hometown owing to the flight cancellation and also requested that he be granted his leave of 30 days for visiting his country whenever the flight operations resume. Yin Wei is currently still at the SAI Kolkata centre. (ANI)

