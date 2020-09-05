Left Menu
Revived Raptors attempt to tie series vs. Celtics

The Toronto Raptors will look to ride the momentum of a miracle win to a tied best-of-seven series when they face the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday night near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 03:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Raptors)

The Toronto Raptors will look to ride the momentum of a miracle win to a tied best-of-seven series when they face the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday night near Orlando. A half-second was all that stood between the Raptors and a 3-0 series deficit in Game 3 on Thursday before OG Anunoby beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 104-103 victory. Instead of falling into a hole no team in NBA history has ever emerged from, Toronto has new life in its quest to defend its NBA title.

"All we needed was one to get the juice back, a little magic," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "You know, get the momentum going on your side. We've got to try and tie this thing up Saturday." Toronto won't be able to count on Boston dwelling in the past. In the moments after Anunoby's stunning game-winner off the inbounds pass from Kyle Lowry over the head of 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall, Celtics players already knew they let one get away. But many had already moved on by Friday.

"We still haven't played our best basketball yet, so for us, that's a good thing," guard Marcus Smart said. "Tomorrow should be one of those days where we just go out there and play and get every loose ball that we can, and really just fight our way to try to get a win." The defeat Thursday was Boston's first of the playoffs after beginning 6-0. Even without Gordon Hayward, lost in Game 1 of the first round with an ankle injury, the Celtics have been firing on all cylinders, with point guard Kemba Walker getting his turn to lead the way with 29 points in Game 3.

"We have a really competitive group. We have a really intrinsically motivated group," said coach Brad Stevens. "... We were on the unfortunate end of a tough loss last night. So you lick your wounds, you're feeling whatever emotions you're feeling, and then you move on." The Raptors found themselves in a similar mindset after blowing a 12-point lead late in Game 2 to fall behind 0-2 in the series. Through the first two games, Toronto's play had been sloppy -- the team was shooting 38.5 percent and 26.3 percent from three. Lowry, VanVleet and Pascal Siakam had each failed to reach 20 points in both losses.

On Thursday, Lowry scored a game-high 31 points, and VanVleet backed him up with 25. Lowry in particular earned praise after the win -- not just for his assist to Anunoby, but because he played 46 of the possible 48 minutes in the contest. "I'm not sure I've ever seen anybody play the game harder, any place I've ever coached or watching a game or anything," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse on his point guard. "I don't know of any higher compliment I could give the guy than that. He does it all by sheer will and toughness."

