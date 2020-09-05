Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Van Aert wins seventh stage of the Tour de France

Belgian Wout van Aert won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a 168-km ride from Millau on Friday. Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen was second and Frenchman Bryan Coquard took third place. Tennis: Shapovalov wins battle of young guns to reach last 16

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of North American young guns by grinding out a 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz on Friday to move into the U.S. Open fourth round. The match played out exactly as one would expect from two of tennis's rising talents with the 12th-seeded Canadian Shapovalov and 19th seeded American Fritz engaged in a seesaw tussle. Golf: Johnson, Rahm share lead after first round in Atlanta

The world's leading two players Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm were tied atop the leaderboard at 13-under par after the first round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday. As top seed in the season-long points standings, Johnson started at 10-under par with a two-shot lead thanks to the staggered scoring system and mixed five birdies with two bogeys to card a three-under 67 at East Lake. Athletics: Farah breaks world record for one hour run

Britain's Mo Farah broke the world record for a one-hour run by completing a distance of 21,330 metres at the Brussels Diamond League athletics meeting on Friday. The 37-year-old eclipsed the previous record of 21,285 metres set by Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie 13 years ago. Mannarino's match with Zverev delayed by health officials

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino's third round match against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev at the U.S. Open was delayed by health officials, the United States Tennis Association (USTA)said in a statement on Friday. The match was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 pm local time on Louis Armstrong Stadium but was pushed back by 2-1/2 hours while organisers conducted a "collaborative dialogue" with health officials, the governing body said in a statement. WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it will consider amending rules to punish stakeholders who withdraw funding after the United States threatened to pull its contributions unless reforms it demands are met. The WADA executive board meets on Sept. 14-15 where the threat of a U.S. pull out will be on the agenda after some governments expressed concern over a country being able to refuse to meet its funding commitments without facing any significant consequences. Athletics: Hassan breaks women's one-hour record by 413 metres

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, smashed the world record for the women's one-hour race by more than a lap when she ran 18,930 metres during the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday. The Ethiopian-born athlete, who won gold in the 1500 and 10,000 metres at the world championships last year, ran 413 metres -- more than one whole lap -- further than the previous record of 18,517, set by Ethiopian Dire Tune in 2008. Messi reluctantly staying at Barcelona after all

Lionel Messi ended speculation about his future at Barcelona by announcing on Friday that he would reluctantly stay for another season rather than tackle his career-long club in court. A week after saying he wanted to leave the Liga side, and with a contract row still raging, the 33-year-old six-time player of the year gave the news Barca fans were hoping for. Osaka survives scare to reach last 16 in New York

Former champion Naomi Osaka survived a third-round scare before grinding out a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 victory over fearless Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Friday. The Japanese fourth seed initially looked like she would enjoy a routine day on the court but was forced to dig deep to secure victory after two hours and 33 minutes against an 18-year-old making her U.S. Open main draw debut. Cycling: Anti-doping testing back to normal, says CADF

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) said on Friday that testing returned to normal before racing resumed last month after it fell sharply during lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis. Some teams and riders had expressed concern that they were not tested as much as usual with one elite rider, who declined to be named, saying that testing in 2020 had been "a joke", but the CADF said testing was back to the numbers of 2019.