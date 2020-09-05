Left Menu
Tennis-Zverev beats Mannarino after delay over health protocols at US Open

Alexander Zverev feared his tie with Adrian Mannarino may not go ahead on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols but the German secured a 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 6-2 win in a match delayed almost three hours due to talks between organizers and New York health officials. The U.S. Open third-round clash was originally scheduled to start at 2.30 p.m. local time on Louis Armstrong Stadium but was pushed back while the United States Tennis Association conducted "collaborative dialogue" with health officials.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 06:59 IST
The U.S. Open third-round clash was originally scheduled to start at 2.30 p.m. local time on Louis Armstrong Stadium but was pushed back while the United States Tennis Association conducted "collaborative dialogue" with health officials. "I was told there is very little chance that we were going to play," Zverev said courtside after the match. "The New York State called and said he (Mannarino) shouldn't play

"So it was back and forth, back and forth ... it was political, not about us players." Mannarino was placed under an "enhanced protocol plan" after coming in contact with fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire, who pulled out of the tournament having tested positive for COVID-19.

When the players finally arrived on court at 5.15 p.m., Mannarino claimed the opening set in a tiebreak as an untidy Zverev posted 26 unforced errors. "It's also different because we were supposed to play during the warmest time of the day, with our rackets a bit tighter, prepared for the ball flying a bit more," said world number seven Zverev.

"But then we came out here and played basically a night match." The German rediscovered his rhythm in the second set to find a way past Mannarino's serve in the 10th game, unleashing a blistering forehand winner to get to one set apiece.

With momentum on his side, Zverev converted a further five break points opportunities to book a last-16 spot for the second consecutive year in New York. Zverev will next face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2 6-1.

