Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs reunite with free-agent RHP Strop

MLB Network reported that Strop selected the Cubs over another offer from the cross-town Chicago White Sox. Strop, 35, signed a one-year $1.8 million free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason, but a groin injury limited him to 2 1/3 innings over four outings and he was designated for assignment on Aug. 26.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 07:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 07:13 IST
Cubs reunite with free-agent RHP Strop

The Cubs brought right-hander Pedro Strop back into the fold Friday, signing the free-agent reliever and sending him to their alternate training site, according to multiple reports. MLB Network reported that Strop selected the Cubs over another offer from the cross-town Chicago White Sox.

Strop, 35, signed a one-year $1.8 million free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason, but a groin injury limited him to 2 1/3 innings over four outings and he was designated for assignment on Aug. 26. In seven seasons with the Cubs, Strop was 21-24 with a 2.90 ERA in 411 relief outings. He also recorded 29 saves. Over a 12-year career with the Texas Rangers (2009-11), Baltimore Orioles (2011-13), Cubs (2013-19) and Reds, he is 28-30 with a 3.22 ERA and 32 saves.

If Strop is able to work his way back on the major league roster, he will join new bullpen trade additions in left-hander Josh Osich from the Boston Red Sox and Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chafin, though, is out with a finger injury. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hiura helps Brewers take down host Indians

Keston Hiura ripped a go-ahead RBI double to ignite a four-run seventh inning and belted a two-run homer in the eighth to lift the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday. The late offense allowed Co...

My daughter, son think a lot of India and so do I, says Trump

The First Family of the United States is in love with India, US President Donald Trump indicated as he noted that both his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr along with Kimberly Guilfoyle think a lot about India and so does he. I know ...

S. Korea posts fewest COVID-19 cases in three weeks after tightening distancing

South Korea recorded 168 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Friday, posting the lowest daily tally in three weeks after imposing stricter social distancing rules to blunt a second wave of infections.The total infections rose to 21,010, wi...

Reports: Dolphins to release QB Rosen

One day after it was revealed the Miami Dolphins were willing to field trade inquiries for backup quarterback Josh Rosen, the team released the once-heralded signal caller instead, according to multiple reports Friday. It has been a rocky r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020