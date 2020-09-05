Left Menu
Mustafizur denied NOC by BCB after being approached by IPL franchises: Report

While Mumbai Indians replaced Lasith Malinga with James Pattinson, KKR are yet to find a replacement for Harry Gurney. However, BCB refused the NOC since Bangladesh are set to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series scheduled to start on October 24, at a time when IPL will be played in the UAE.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:46 IST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to give No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to pacer Mustafizur Rahman after he was approached by IPL franchises, in view of the national side's scheduled tour of Sri Lanka beginning next month, according to reports. The left-arm pacer was approached by Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season in the UAE, both of whom had one of their pacers withdrawn from the squad, a report in cricbuzz.com said. While Mumbai Indians replaced Lasith Malinga with James Pattinson, KKR are yet to find a replacement for Harry Gurney.

However, BCB refused the NOC since Bangladesh are set to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series scheduled to start on October 24, at a time when IPL will be played in the UAE. "Yes, he (Mustafizur) had an offer from the IPL but we did not give him NOC as we have the Sri Lanka tour coming up,'' BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by cricbuzz.

The 24-year-old Rahman, however, has not been in Bangladesh's Test plans since March 2019. He took 20 wickets in the 2019 World Cup, after which he has only played ODIs and T20Is for Bangladesh. In 13 Tests since 2015, Rahman has picked 28 wickets. He last played in the IPL in 2018, turning out for Mumbai Indians. In seven matches that season, he took seven wickets at an average of 32.85 and an economy rate of 8.36. He had returned from his stint in 2018 IPL with an injury, after which BCB president Nazmul Hassan had said he won't be allowed any more NOCs to participate in overseas leagues.

Rahman had much more success with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017 IPL editions. In 17 matches for SRH overall, he collected 17 wickets at 26.16 and an economy rate of 7.14. The BCB had allowed Rahman to register for the IPL auction last year but he went unsold. The BCB is planning a week-long residential camp later this month ahead of the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Rahman is expected to be a part of the camp.

