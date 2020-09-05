Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Nuggets coach Malone hits out at NBA's 'criminal' guest policy

The NBA, which was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, re-started in July at the Walt Disney World sports complex in Florida without fans and strict safety protocols in place. Players were allowed to see family members for the first time this week, while referees have the option of bringing one guest into the bubble once the Conference Finals begin, ESPN said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:31 IST
Basketball-Nuggets coach Malone hits out at NBA's 'criminal' guest policy

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has criticised the National Basketball Association's (NBA) policy that prevents the families of coaches entering the bubble-like campus near Orlando, where the season resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA, which was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, re-started in July at the Walt Disney World sports complex in Florida without fans and strict safety protocols in place.

Players were allowed to see family members for the first time this week, while referees have the option of bringing one guest into the bubble once the Conference Finals begin, ESPN said. However, coaches are still prohibited from bringing family members into the bubble and Malone, who is married and has two children, said the policy was 'criminal in nature.'

"The reason I bring this up is because the players have their families here, which is the right thing to do," Malone, 48, told reporters. "The referees are allowed to bring one guest, which is great. The coaches, the coaches are not allowed to bring anybody."

"I say, 'shame on you, NBA'. This is crazy. I miss my family. I think I speak for me... and probably all the coaches down here. 60 days and not being granted the privilege to have my family come here is criminal in nature." The National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) said in a statement they were determining the feasibility of allowing coaches' families to enter the bubble.

"The challenges of being away from family for so long can be overwhelming. Discussions with the league office are ongoing. We will continue to work with the NBA to evaluate the viability of coaches' families coming to Orlando as more teams exit," the NBCA said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Teachers' Day: Indian hockey stars remember influence of gurus

On the occasion of Teachers Day, players from the Indian national men and womens hockey teams recalled the influence of their childhood teachers and coaches that had a lasting impression on their careers and forged their path to achieving s...

Farah, Hassan beat one-hour world record in Brussels

With no fans to cheer them on, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan both broke the rarely run one-hour world record at the Memorial Van Damme meeting. In an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis, Hassan first impro...

Mumbai police cooperating with CBI in Sushant case: Minister

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the Mumbai police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. A Central Bureau of Investigation CBI team has been camping in Mumbai s...

INSIGHT-TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has long positioned himself as a global internet entrepreneur, largely eschewing Chinese government involvement, but U.S. demands to sell his crown jewel TikTok are testing the boundaries with Beijing.A year a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020