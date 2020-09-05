Left Menu
Yankees reinstate SS Torres from injured list

The New York Yankees reinstated All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres from the 10-day injured list on Saturday. He batted .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs while appearing in 144 games in 2019, earning his second straight All-Star selection. Torres replaced right-hander Albert Abreu on the active roster.

Torres, 23, has not played since Aug. 20 due to Grade 1 strains of his left quad and left hamstring. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

The New York Yankees reinstated All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres from the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Torres, 23, has not played since Aug. 20 due to Grade 1 strains of his left quad and left hamstring.

Torres is batting .231 with one homer and six RBIs in 24 games this season. He batted .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs while appearing in 144 games in 2019, earning his second straight All-Star selection.

Torres replaced right-hander Albert Abreu on the active roster. Abreu (0-1, 20.25 ERA) was optioned to the alternate training site following Friday's doubleheader split with the Orioles in Baltimore.

--Field Level Media

