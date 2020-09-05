Reports: Rosen, Siemian among QBs released Saturday

Former first-round draft pick Josh Rosen was among the quarterbacks released Saturday as NFL teams cut their rosters to the 53-man limit. The Miami Dolphins cut Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft, opting for the QB tandem of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa. Coach Brian Flores called Rosen "immensely talented" when he announced the 23-year-old's departure.

Other quarterbacks to be released, according to reports, included: Kyle Lauletta (Atlanta Falcons); Trevor Siemian (Tennessee Titans); Brandon Allen and Jake Dolegala (Cincinnati Bengals); Kevin Davidson and Garrett Gilbert (Cleveland Browns); Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs (Jacksonville Jaguars); rookie Brian Lewerke (New England Patriots); and rookie Steven Montez (Washington Football Team). Rosen, Siemian, Allen and Glennon all have starting experience in the NFL.

--Field Level Media