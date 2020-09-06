Left Menu
Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

He has caught six touchdown passes each of the past three seasons. He is scheduled to make $10.75 million in 2020, the final year of a four-year, $45 million extension he signed in 2016. The Allen contract continues the Chargers' spending spree.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 00:38 IST
The Chargers selected Allen, now 28, in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Image Credit: Twitter(@Chargers)

The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than $80 million that will make him the NFL's second-highest-paid wide receiver, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Allen's agent, Joby Branion, confirmed the contract on Twitter but did not reveal the terms.

Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in March. The Chargers selected Allen, now 28, in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his seven seasons with the franchise, he has played in 86 games (82 starts), with 524 catches for 6,405 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was limited to eight games in 2015 because of a kidney injury, and in 2016 he tore his right ACL in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season.

The Allen contract continues the Chargers' spending spree. In July, they signed defensive end Joey Bosa to a five-year, $135 million deal that included $102 million in guaranteed money. --Field Level Media

