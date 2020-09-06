Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

Left Menu
The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than $80 million that will make him the NFL's second-highest-paid wide receiver, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Updated: 06-09-2020 00:54 IST
The Chargers selected Allen, now 28, in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Image Credit: Twitter(@Chargers)

"Super juiced about this," Allen posted on Twitter. "CHARGER FANS WE LOCKED IN FOR ANOTHER ROUND, FOREVER A CHARGER!" Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in March.

The Chargers selected Allen, now 28, in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his seven seasons with the franchise, he has played in 86 games (82 starts), with 524 catches for 6,405 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was limited to eight games in 2015 because of a kidney injury, and in 2016 he tore his right ACL in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season. He was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2017, when he made the first of his three consecutive Pro Bowl teams. He has caught six touchdown passes each of the past three seasons. In 2019, he caught 104 passes for 1,199 yards.

He is scheduled to make $10.75 million in 2020, the final year of a four-year, $45 million extension he signed in 2016. The Allen contract continues the Chargers' spending spree. In July, they signed defensive end Joey Bosa to a five-year, $135 million deal that included $102 million in guaranteed money.

