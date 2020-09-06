Soccer-Portugal make light of Ronaldo's absence to thump Croatia
Titleholders and European champions Portugal made light of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence when they swept aside Croatia with a 4-1 win in their opening Nations League match on Saturday. Portugal, in impressive form as they returned to action after a 10-month coronavirus interruption, hit the woodwork three times before Joao Cancelo fired them ahead four minutes before halftime in the League A Group Three match.
Diogo Jota and Joao Felix added two more in the second half before Bruno Petkovic pulled one back in stoppage time and Andre Silva added a fourth with the last kick of the game. Ronaldo, who is on 99 international goals, was ruled out with a toe infection while Croatia was missing key midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic after the federation agreed not to pick them before the start of the European club season.
