Tennis-Keys retires from third-round match with neck injury

Keys struggled to raise her arms above her shoulder during the second set and grimaced every time she hit the ball, calling it quits after Cornet held serve to take a 3-2 lead.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-09-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 06:28 IST
Seventh seed Madison Keys retired from her third-round clash with France's Alize Cornet early in the second set on Saturday with a neck injury. Keys was trailing 7-6(4) 3-2 when she shook her head and told the Frenchwoman and the umpire she could not continue.

The 25-year-old American, a 2017 finalist at Flushing Meadows, had a medical timeout between sets and called for assistance again during the second, where the trainer massaged her neck and shoulder. Keys struggled to raise her arms above her shoulder during the second set and grimaced every time she hit the ball, calling it quits after Cornet held serve to take a 3-2 lead.

