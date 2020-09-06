Nats use small ball to get past Braves despite Acuna blast

Left Menu
Washington cut it to 4-3 on Johan Camargo's throwing error, the first by an Atlanta second baseman this season. The Nationals then took the lead in the sixth as Luis Garcia drove in a run with a sharp single to set up Robles' well-placed hit.

Washington's Victor Robles had three hits on Saturday, but the shortest one was the most important as the visiting Nationals topped the Atlanta Braves 10-4. With runners on the corners in the sixth inning, Robles popped up a bunt on a high pitch from Tyler Matzek in a spot that Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman couldn't get to for the catch. Robles easily beat Matzek to the bag, allowing Brock Holt to score the go-ahead run.

The Nationals (14-24) sent nine batters to the plate in the ninth inning and scored five insurance runs. The winning pitcher was Kyle McGowin (1-0), who pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and fanned four. The Nationals had four relievers cover the final 5 1/3 innings without allowing a hit.

Matzek (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits in his one inning and took the loss. Neither starting pitcher was involved in the decision. Atlanta's Max Fried permitted a season-high three runs in five innings, giving up five hits, walking three and striking out four. Washington's Erick Fedde pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on six hits -- three of them home runs -- with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Nationals scored twice in the first on Kurt Suzuki's grounder and Carter Kieboom's single. The Braves (23-16) answered in the bottom of the inning when Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his ninth home run. It also set a franchise record for the most career leadoff homers (18), breaking the mark held by Felipe Alou and doing it in one-third the time. Alou needed 633 games as the leadoff hitter, Acuna did it in 210 games batting from the No. 1 spot.

Atlanta took the lead in the third on a two-run homer by Travis d'Arnaud, his sixth, and stretched the margin to 4-2 when Adam Duvall hit a solo homer in the fourth. Washington cut it to 4-3 on Johan Camargo's throwing error, the first by an Atlanta second baseman this season.

The Nationals then took the lead in the sixth as Luis Garcia drove in a run with a sharp single to set up Robles' well-placed hit. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman's 18-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-3.

--Field Level Media

