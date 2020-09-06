Marlins defeat Rays to halt 9-game series skid
Corey Dickerson's two-run homer capped a breakout four-run fourth inning Saturday night as the Miami Marlins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 in St. Petersburg, Fla. The victory ended Miami's nine-game losing streak against its in-state rival -- the last win coming in a 3-2 decision at Tropicana Field on July 21, 2018. Jesus Aguilar produced a single, three walks and three runs scored, Lewis Brinson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, and Matt Joyce drove in two with a single for Miami (17-17).Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 10:42 IST
Corey Dickerson's two-run homer capped a breakout four-run fourth inning Saturday night as the Miami Marlins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 in St. Petersburg, Fla. The victory ended Miami's nine-game losing streak against its in-state rival -- the last win coming in a 3-2 decision at Tropicana Field on July 21, 2018.
Jesus Aguilar produced a single, three walks and three runs scored, Lewis Brinson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, and Matt Joyce drove in two with a single for Miami (17-17). Making just his third start after missing five weeks with coronavirus, Sandy Alcantara (2-1) worked six sharp innings, allowing just three hits and one run. He struck out eight and walked three.
Miami left fielder Harold Ramirez (1-for-3, run, RBI) returned from the COVID-19 injured list but left after injuring his hamstring while trying to beat out a grounder to end the top of the fifth and was carted off the field. Michael Perez was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs, and Randy Arozarena was 2-for-2 off the bench. Starter Blake Snell (3-1) struggled with his command and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits, also fanning eight and walking three for the Rays (27-13).
The Marlins broke through and began the big fourth as Snell struggled with his control. The lefty walked Aguilar before Brian Anderson stroked a double to right-center to put two in scoring position. Snell struck out Brinson swinging, but catcher Perez committed a passed ball to allow Aguilar to score. Ramirez singled in Anderson, and Dickerson followed with his second homer of the series -- his sixth this season -- for a 4-0 lead.
Dickerson, a former Ray, owns only two career hits against the 2018 Cy Young Award winner -- both homers. Miami pushed it to 5-0 with an unearned run in the fifth when second baseman Brandon Lowe, shifted to the shortstop-side of second base, threw high over first base on Brinson's infield single, sending Aguilar home.
Perez lined a run-scoring double in the fifth for the Rays but Joyce -- who replaced Ramirez -- singled in a pair in the seventh for a 7-1 lead. Perez drove in two more with two outs in the ninth before Miami closer Brandon Kintzler induced a groundout from Joey Wendle for his ninth save in nine chances to seal the win.
--Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Tampa Bay Rays
- St Petersburg
- Fla
- Miami Marlins
- RBI
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Antibiotics associated with higher risk of inflammatory bowel disease: Study
MP: Man held for putting up inflammatory post on Facebook
CBI team reaches Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate death scene
High flash flood risk in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, moderate risk in Goa, Konkan: CWC
CBI team visits Sushant's flat to reconstruct sequence of events