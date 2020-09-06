Left Menu
Renault to rebrand as Alpine F1 Team from 2021 season

Renault F1 team on Sunday announced that it will race under a new name and in new colours as Alpine F1 team from the 2021 season.

ANI | Boulogne-Billancourt | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:19 IST
Representative image. (Photo/Renault F1 Team Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Renault F1 team on Sunday announced that it will race under a new name and in new colours as Alpine F1 team from the 2021 season. "The Alpine brand, a symbol of sporting prowess, elegance and agility, will be designated to the chassis and pay tribute to the expertise that gave birth to the A110. For Alpine, this is a key step to accelerate the development and influence of the brand. The team's engine will continue to benefit from Groupe Renault's unique expertise in hybrid powertrains and its E-Tech name will be retained," Renault F1 team said in a statement.

The signing of the new Concorde agreements, with the capping of budgets and the implementation of new technical regulations from 2022, confirms the Group's determination to return to the podium and win under its new colours. "Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers. By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world's automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport," Groupe Renault, CEO, Luca De Meo said.

"We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity and audacity," he added. Future chassis produced by the Enstone-based team will be designated as Alpines, but the Renault name will remain as the cars will run Renault E-TECH hybrid engines, produced in Viry-Chatillon. (ANI)

