Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamshedpur FC sign Englishman Peter Hartley, strengthen defence

He also played versus Burnley in 2009, which was then under the management of Owen Coyle and also scored against Antonio Conte’s Chelsea in a 2016-17 League Cup tie. Hartley will don the colours of Jamshedpur with the number 29..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 16:30 IST
Jamshedpur FC sign Englishman Peter Hartley, strengthen defence

Jamshedpur FC continued their string of recruitment under Owen Coyle and on Sunday announced the signing of defender Peter Hartley from England for the upcoming Indian Super League. The robust defender comes at the back of a highly successful season with Motherwell FC in the Scottish Premiership. He captained the team to third place in the league, only behind Scottish legacy teams -- Celtic and Rangers, thus qualifying Motherwell for the UEFA Europa League 2020-21.

Hartley has played 418 matches in his stellar career since his senior team debut in 2007, keeping 122 clean sheets and scoring 37 goals. Delighted at joining Jamshedpur, Hartley said, "I'm honored to be given an opportunity to sign for Jamshedpur, a club with ambition to win. "I certainly didn't have to think twice about playing for Owen Coyle, a manager held in high regard. I promise to give 110 per cent every single day in order to bring success and silverware to the Jamshedpur supporters. "At every club that I have played for, my goal has always been to add glory to my jersey number till the day I depart." Hartley is a Sunderland AFC Academy product. The left footed center back was scouted into the Sunderland AFC youth system as a 12-year-old in 2000 and rose up the ranks with his impressive performances. He played and trained with the former English Premier League side's senior team too and made his debut in 2007 versus Leicester City under Roy Keane’s tutelage. He went on a loan spell to Chesterfield FC and then switched to Hartlepool United in 2009, being the most capped player for Hartlepool during his four-year stint as well as the captain for two seasons. Later, the Englishman had stints with Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool before joining Motherwell FC. Coyle was thrilled to have Hartley in the squad. Underlining the importance of signing the defender he said, "Hartley is a massive signing for us. He brings in so much experience from playing in the English leagues and the Scottish Premiership. "He is a central defender with great capability and a born leader. He is a fighter who is mentally strong and a fierce competitor. Hartley hates conceding goals and that's the attitude I need from my centre-back." The defender has played in prestigious tournaments in England like the FA Cup and the League Cup where he represented his clubs against the likes of Chelsea, Everton, Sheffield United, Watford and Wigan Athletic. He also played versus Burnley in 2009, which was then under the management of Owen Coyle and also scored against Antonio Conte’s Chelsea in a 2016-17 League Cup tie.

Hartley will don the colours of Jamshedpur with the number 29..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Misbah will be asked to reflect on his and team's performance: Mani

Head coach and chief selector Misbah ul Haq will have to face some tough questions at his annual appraisal in the wake of teams poor run in England but it appears he continues to enjoy the trust of the PCB. In the past 12 months, Pakista...

Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast

Nigerias government plans to deliver humanitarian aid supplies by air to people in remote communities in parts of the northeast that have been ravaged by the decade-long Islamist insurgency spearheaded by Boko Haram. The insurgency, which s...

COVID-19: 80% rise in home isolation cases; over 65% jump in containment zones count in Delhi

There has been a rise of 80 per cent in the number of home isolation cases of COVID-19 in the national capital in the last 16 days, and parallely the containment zones count too has spiralled up to 976 over the same period, according to off...

UP: Lucknow Metro set to resume operations tomorrow, all COVID-19 protocols in place

Metro services will resume in Lucknow on September 7 after a gap of over five months following the COVID-19 outbreak. The Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to outbreak of COVID is looking to reopen with caution putting in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020