Tom Banton is better version of Kevin Pietersen: David Hussey

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Chief Mentor David Hussey has heaped praises on Tom Banton saying that the England batter is a 'better version' of former cricketer Kevin Pietersen. On being asked during a press conference if Banton is the x-factor for KKR, Hussey while praising Banton, asserted that every member in their squad has got an x-factor.

"What a top-player Tom Banton, he is an x-factor. He is probably the new version or better version of Kevin Pietersen I believe. He is going to be a great pick up for the KKR. As far as x-factor, I think every player within our squad has got an x-factor and they can win games for the team," Hussey said. Banton played brilliantly in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The 21-year-old had scored 71 runs off just 42 balls in the first T20I, however, the match was abandoned due to rain.

KKR also have Eoin Morgan, who led England to the 2019 World Cup, in their side and Hussey is delighted to have a 'very cool, calm' player in the team. "Eoin Morgan is a world cup-winning captain, he has captained England for a long time in T20 cricket and One day cricket, classy player. He is also a very cool, calm, and collected person. He is also going to be very handy in the middle order, controlling things with the captain as well," he said.

Initially, the 13th edition of the IPL was slated to begin on March 29 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the tournament will take place in the UAE, starting from September 19. IPL will be played across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

KKR will take on Mumbai Indians in their first IPL match of this season on September 23. (ANI)