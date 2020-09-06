Left Menu
Buttler smashes 6 to give England T20 series win v Australia

Buttler hit an undefeated 77 off 54 balls in the second T20 with eight fours and two sixes, including the winning runs off Adam Zampa. England finished on 158-4 in 18.5 overs at an empty Rose Bowl. England beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first T20 on Friday that went down to the final ball.

Opener Jos Buttler advanced down the wicket and smashed a huge six to give England an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the Twenty20 series with a six-wicket win over Australia on Sunday.

England finished on 158-4 in 18.5 overs at an empty Rose Bowl. Top-ranked Australia chose to bat first and lost opener David Warner for a duck before recovering from 3-2 in the second over to reach 157-7. Captain Aaron Finch hit 40 runs off 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, but the visitors' total always looked within the reach of second-ranked England.

Dawid Malan scored 42 runs off 32 balls for England which still needed 18 runs off the last two overs. England beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first T20 on Friday that went down to the final ball. Chasing 163 to win, Australia collapsed from 124-1 after 14 overs.

Australia is playing international cricket for the first time in six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The third and final T20 is at Southampton on Tuesday.

